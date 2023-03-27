Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $205.62 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $533.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

