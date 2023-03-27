Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $94.70 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

