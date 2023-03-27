Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires Shares of 32,875 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

