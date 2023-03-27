Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 8,019 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

