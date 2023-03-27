Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

