Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $183.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $249.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

