Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 361 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.