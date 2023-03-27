Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 464 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $351.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

