Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $534.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

