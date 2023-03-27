Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $336.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

