Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,414 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $179.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.