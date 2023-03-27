Field & Main Bank Buys 975 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 147,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

