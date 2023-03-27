FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 419 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

