FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $271.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.52. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

