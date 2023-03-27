FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $199.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

