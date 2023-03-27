GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.