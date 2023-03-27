GenWealth Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.