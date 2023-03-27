HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.04. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

