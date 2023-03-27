Holland Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

