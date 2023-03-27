Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

