Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.62 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

