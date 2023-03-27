Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

