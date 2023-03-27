International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.66 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.