iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IJR opened at $94.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

