iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $309,689,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 893,091 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

