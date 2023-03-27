iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5,953.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $87.36 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.79.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

