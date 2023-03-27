iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $212,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

