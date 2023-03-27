iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,804 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,713,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

