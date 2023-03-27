iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

