iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

