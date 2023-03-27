KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

