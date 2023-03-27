Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

