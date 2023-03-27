Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 80,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

INTC opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

