Marion Wealth Management Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

