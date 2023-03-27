Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $312.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

