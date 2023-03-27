Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

