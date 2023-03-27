Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 5,145 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.