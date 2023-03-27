Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,787 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Altria Group stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

