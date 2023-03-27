Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $371.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

