Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,799 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

