Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Shares of NFLX opened at $328.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.38 and its 200-day moving average is $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

