Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $328.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.38 and its 200-day moving average is $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
Featured Articles
