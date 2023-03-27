NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.