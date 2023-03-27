Northland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.