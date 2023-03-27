NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $268.60 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $663.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

