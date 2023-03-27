PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $179.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a 200 day moving average of $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.