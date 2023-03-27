Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $130.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Featured Articles
