Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 344 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.