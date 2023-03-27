Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

ETN stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

