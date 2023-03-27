Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 98 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

ACN opened at $272.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

