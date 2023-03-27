Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

